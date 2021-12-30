Walt Disney Pictures and Lightstorm Entertainment have announced a December 16, 2022 release date for James Cameron’s Avatar 2. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their iconic roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri with Cameron directing the CGI 3D fantasy adventure.

The journey continues with Avatar 3 on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

Release Date: December 16, 2022 (2D, 3D, IMAX 3D)

December 16, 2022 (2D, 3D, IMAX 3D) Studio: 20th Century Fox (Walt Disney Pictures)

20th Century Fox (Walt Disney Pictures) Genre: Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Sequel

Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Sequel Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Screenwriter: Josh Friedman, James Cameron

Josh Friedman, James Cameron Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Cliff Curtis, Jemaine Clement, CCH Pounder, Oona Chaplin

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Cliff Curtis, Jemaine Clement, CCH Pounder, Oona Chaplin Running Time: Unknown

Unknown MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

James Cameron’s AVATAR continues with this second installment. AVATAR 2 will take viewers on a fantastic new journey of awe-inspiring alien worlds and epic battles all through the eyes of Jake Sully, a former Marine confined to a wheelchair, reborn in his avatar form. The sequels will be filmed together, possibly dive beneath the oceans of Pandora, and explore neighboring moons with plans to push the boundaries of CGI and digital 3-D technology.

