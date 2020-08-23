First Teaser Trailer for The Batman, Starring Robert Pattinson

The Batman First Teaser Reveals Catwoman, the Riddler and Penguin!

Warner Bros. has released the first teaser trailer and poster for director Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse, Good Time), Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Paul Dano (Prisoners), Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen) and Jeffrey Wright (the “Hunger Games” films). Check out the teaser and poster below!

Robert Pattinson stars as Gotham City’s vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne. Also in the star-studded ensemble as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Black Mass”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Barry Keoghan (“Dunkirk”) as Officer Stanley Merkel; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Dumbo”) as Oswald Cobblepot.

“The Batman” was written by Matt Reeves & Peter Craig. Reeves and Dylan Clark (the “Planet of the Apes” films) are producing the film, with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong Vo serving as executive producers.

Based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. “The Batman” is set to open in theaters October 1, 2021 in select 3D and 2D and IMAX theaters.