Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 4K Blu-ray

Walt Disney Home Entertainment will release Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray. The superhero adventure sequel stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett. The 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray release are expected to be announced after its theatrical run ends.

<br /> Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.

The sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning box-office hit Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Martin Freeman as Agent Everett Ross, Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi, Letitia Wright as Princess Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Queen Mother Ramonda, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Isaach De Bankolé as River Tribe Elder, Mabel Cadena, Hari Nef and Tenoch Huerta.

Directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed) and written by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. Kevin Feige will serve as producer. Black Panther is based on the Marvel Comic book character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release in theaters on November 11, 2022.