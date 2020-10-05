Blade 4K Blu-ray Details & Release Date

blade 4k bluray steelbook

Warner Bros Home Entertainment has officially announced director Stephen Norrington’s superhero action thriller Blade (1998) will be released on 4K Blu-ray. Blade stars Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson and Donal Logue. Blade 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital will be available for purchase on December 1, 2020.

In addition, Best Buy will have an exclusive Blade 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Edition available for purchase.

Synopsis: A half-mortal, half-immortal is out to avenge his mother’s death and rid the world of vampires. The modern-day technologically advanced vampires he is going after are in search of his special blood type needed to summon an evil god who plays a key role in their plan to execute the human race.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

  • HDR Presentation of the film
  • English Dolby Atmos Audio Track
  • Audio Commentary by Cast and Crew
  • Featurettes:
    • La Magra
    • Designing Blade
    • The Origins of Blade: A Look at Dark Comics
    • The Blood Tide
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature
blade 4k uhd bluray front cover
blade 4k uhd bluray back cover

