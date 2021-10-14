Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cast, Release Date, Plot and More

Plot

Currently in production, the Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 1-3) directed sequel stars returning cast Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), as well as the addition of Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and newcomer Xochitl Gomez who will portray America Chavez, a new fan-favorite from the comics. The sequel will connect the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez

Trailer

Release Date

May 6, 2022

Studio

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Genre

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror, Sci-Fi, Sequel

Director

Sam Raimi

Screenwriter

Michael Waldron, Jade Halley Bartlett

Runtime

TBA

MPAA Rating

TBA