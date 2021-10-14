Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cast, Release Date, Plot and More
Plot
Currently in production, the Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 1-3) directed sequel stars returning cast Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), as well as the addition of Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and newcomer Xochitl Gomez who will portray America Chavez, a new fan-favorite from the comics. The sequel will connect the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Cast
Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez
Trailer
Release Date
May 6, 2022
Studio
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Genre
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror, Sci-Fi, Sequel
Director
Sam Raimi
Screenwriter
Michael Waldron, Jade Halley Bartlett
Runtime
TBA
MPAA Rating
TBA