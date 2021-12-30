Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation) has confirmed that he will return to write and direct Paramount’s next two Mission: Impossible films.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 7, the next installment of Paramount/Skydance's Mission: Impossible franchise.

Christopher McQuarrie Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales

Plot Summary

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible 7,” the next installment of Paramount/Skydance’s “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Cruise will be joined in the cast by Simon Pegg reprising his role as Tech Specialist Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames as surveillance operative Luther Stickell.

The stunt-driven action series is ranked as one of the highest-grossing film series of all time grossing more than $3.6 billion worldwide. Mission: Impossible – Fallout grossed over $784 million worldwide.

