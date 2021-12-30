Mission: Impossible 7
Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation) has confirmed that he will return to write and direct Paramount’s next two Mission: Impossible films.
Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 7, the next installment of Paramount/Skydance's Mission: Impossible franchise.
- Release Date: September 30, 2022
- Studio: Paramount Pictures
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller, Sequel
- Director: Christopher McQuarrie
- Screenwriter: Christopher McQuarrie
- Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales
- Running Time: Unknown
- MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Tom Cruise will reprise his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible 7,” the next installment of Paramount/Skydance’s “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Cruise will be joined in the cast by Simon Pegg reprising his role as Tech Specialist Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames as surveillance operative Luther Stickell.
