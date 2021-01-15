Netflix Picks Up Spy Thriller Heart Of Stone Starring Gal Gadot

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to Skydance Media’s spy thriller Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984). Tom Harper (The Aeronauts) will direct the film written by Greg Rucka (Netflix’s The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder.

Plot details about the film are still being kept under wraps but Deadline described the project as something similar to blockbuster action franchises like James Bond and Mission: Impossible.

Heart of Stone will be produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger along with Gadot, Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn through their Pilot Wave banner. Skydance’s Don Granger and Dana Goldberg will be overseeing the film on behalf of the studio.

Skydance’s upcoming films include its Paramount partnership on the Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick, the Michael B. Jordan starrer Without Remorse, Snake Eyes and the seventh and eighth installments in the Mission: Impossible series. Skydance and Netflix made The Old Guard and 6 Underground together, and they have upcoming the Shawn Levy-directed The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds.