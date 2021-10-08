Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City 4K Blu-ray

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release on 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray the horror reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, starring Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Hannah John-Kamen and Neal McDonough. The 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray release are expected to be announced after the film’s theatrical run ends.

<br /> Synopsis: Returning to the origins of the massively popular Resident Evil franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City stars Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Code 8) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Neal McDonough as William Birkin, and Lily Gao as Ada Wong, Joining them are Chad Rook as Richard Aiken, Donal Logue as Chief Brian Irons, and Marina Mazepa as Lisa Trevor, marking the live-action debuts for the characters.