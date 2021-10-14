Shazam! Fury of the Gods Release Date, Cast, Plot, Villain and More
Plot
Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the follow up to DC’s 2019 blockbuster that introduced the classic kid-turned-superhero character to moviegoers worldwide is currently filming. It’ll likely be a while before we see an actual teaser or trailer from the movie – particularly since it’s not due to hit theaters until 2023 – though we have gotten some thrilling news regarding the movie throughout the course of the year, all the same.
There was the announcement that no less than Helen Mirren would be playing the villainous goddess Hespera and she was soon joined by Lucy Liu in the role of Kalypso, her sister.
Cast
Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel, Meagan Good, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Grace Fulton, D.J. Cotrona, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand and Ian Chen
Trailer
Release Date
June 2, 2023
Studio
Warner Bros. Pictures
Genre
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sequel
Director
David F. Sandberg
Screenwriter
Henry Gayden
Runtime
TBA
MPAA Rating
TBA