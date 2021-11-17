Sony Pictures has released a brand new trailer and poster for Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is set to open in theaters on December 17.

Cast, Release Date and Details

Release Date: December 17, 2021 (theaters, large formats, IMAX)

Studio: Columbia Pictures (Sony Pictures)

Columbia Pictures (Sony Pictures) Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Director: Jon Watts

Jon Watts Screenwriter: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers

Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, J.K. Simmons, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Rhys Ifans, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, Benedict Wong, J.B. Smoove, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield

2 hr. 39 min. MPAA Rating: TBA

Plot

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Trailers

Posters