The Flash Trailer 2: Barry Creates Action-Packed Alternate Timeline

The highly anticipated second trailer for The Flash is here and it promises to be an action-packed thrilling ride. The trailer reveals an alternate timeline created by Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) as he tries to change the past. But, as they say, messing with time has consequences, and soon, Barry finds himself in a world without any superheroes to turn to, a world that's threatened by General Zod's (Michael Shannon) return.

The trailer showcases Barry's desperation to set things right and return to the future he knows. He is forced to coax a very different Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian, Kara (Sasha Calle), to save the world. However, things aren't as simple as they seem, and Barry must race against time, quite literally, to undo the alternate timeline he created and save the world.

"The Flash" promises to be a thrilling movie with plenty of action and twists. Fans of the DCU will be excited to see Man of Steel's General Zod's return, and the alternate timeline storyline opens up several possibilities for the movie's plot.

The trailer also hints at the introduction of new characters, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how they fit into the plot. With an impressive cast that includes Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Sasha Calle, among others, "The Flash" is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the DCU.