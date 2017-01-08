

Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in Disney’s big screen adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, directed by Ava DuVernay (Selma). After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother, and her friend to space in order to find him. The film is based on Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 childen’s sci-fi fantasy novel.

Release Date: April 6, 2018

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Director: Ava DuVernay

Screenwriter: Jennifer Lee

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Peña, Mindy Kaling, Bellamy Young, Levi Miller, Rowan Blanchard, Oprah Winfrey

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Unknown

Official Website: Disney.com

Plot Summary

The movie is based on author Madeleine L’Engle’s children’s series by the same name. A teenage girl’s family is visited by a mysterious old woman on a dark and stormy night and what she tells them sends the young girl off on an adventure through space and time in search of her missing father.

