Kristen Wiig Confirmed to Play Villain in ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel
Director Patty Jenkins announced that Kristen Wiig will play the villain in Wonder Woman sequel.
Director Patty Jenkins announced that Kristen Wiig will play the villain in Wonder Woman sequel.
Mackenzie Davis will star in James Cameron’s new Terminator trilogy opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.
Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Sam Heughan star in the romantic comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Virginia Gardner star in Blumhouse’s Halloween sequel.
Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and David Tennant star in the period drama Mary Queen of Scots.
Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger star in the Robert Zemeckis-directed fantasy drama.
Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx star in the new adaptation, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn star in the new adaptation of Robin Hood, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Jessica Chastain is in early talks to star in the upcoming horror sequel IT Chapter 2.
Sony Pictures is in talks with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle writers to script the sequel.
See the 2018 Oscar nominations including best picture, best actors and actresses, and more.
Ryan Reynolds is set to star and produce the mystery comedy ‘Clue’, based on the Hasbro board game.
Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena and Pamela Adlon star in the Transformers spinoff movie Transformers: Bumblebee.
Danny Elfman reveals how he worked familiar themes for Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman into the music he composed for Justice League.