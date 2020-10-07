Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen and Tom Hopper are set to star in star an upcoming Resident Evil reboot. The origin story returns to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Raccoon City.

Release Date: TBA, 2021

TBA, 2021 Studio : Screen Gems (Sony Pictures)

Screen Gems (Sony Pictures) Genre: Action, Horror, Science Fiction

Action, Horror, Science Fiction Director : Johannes Roberts

: Johannes Roberts Screenwriter: Johannes Roberts

Johannes Roberts Cast: Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Neal McDonough

Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Neal McDonough Running Time: Unknown

Unknown MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

The film is set to be an official origin story to Capcom’s long-running survival horror video game franchise and will be set on the infamous night in Raccoon City in 1998 when the Umbrella Corporation unleashed hell upon the world and it was up to a select group of people to stop them.

Maze Runner’s Kaya Scodelario stars as Claire Redfield alongside Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin.

Franchise producer Robert Kulzer will produce again on behalf of Constantin with James Harris from Tea Shop Productions and Hartley Gorenstein.

Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems will distribute the film domestically, with Constantin handling German-speaking territories, Elevation distributing in Canada, Metropolitan in France, and Sony Pictures Releasing International handling much of the remaining territories.

Movie Trailers / Video

News