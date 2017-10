Check out the trailer for Tyler Perry’s dramatic thriller Acrimony, starring Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent, Ajiona Alexus, Antonio Madison and Danielle Nicolet. Acrimony is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 30, 2018.

A faithful wife (Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson) tired of standing by her devious husband (Lyriq Bent) is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed.

