

Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson star in Aquaman, based on the DC Comic’s character. Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Release Date: October 5, 2018

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Director: James Wan

Screenwriter: Kurt Johnstad

Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Nicole Kidman

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

An icon for over 70 years, Aquaman is the King of the Seven Seas. This reluctant ruler of Atlantis, caught between a surface world constantly ravaging the sea and Atlanteans looking to lash out in revolt, is committed to protecting the entire globe.

A founding member of the ‘Justice League’, Aquaman’s most widely recognized power is the telepathic ability to communicate with marine life, which he can summon from great distances. He also possesses superhuman strength, can swim at very high speeds and is capable of seeing near total darkness. Aquaman’s trident is indestructible and can cut the flesh of Superman.

