20th Century Fox and Lightstorm Entertainment have announced a Dec. 18, 2020 release date for James Cameron’s Avatar 2. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their iconic roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri with Cameron directing the CGI 3D fantasy-adventure.

The journey continues with Avatar 3 on December 17, 2021, Avatar 4 on December 20, 2024, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.

Release Date: December 18, 2020 (2D, 3D, IMAX 3D)

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Sequel

Director: James Cameron

Screenwriter: Josh Friedman, James Cameron

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: AvatarMovie.com

Plot Summary

James Cameron’s AVATAR continues with this second installment. AVATAR 2 will take viewers on a fantastic new journey of awe-inspiring alien worlds and epic battles all through the eyes of Jake Sully, a former Marine confined to a wheelchair, reborn in his avatar form. The sequels will be filmed together, possibly dive beneath the oceans of Pandora, and explore neighboring moons with plans to push the boundaries of CGI and digital 3-D technology.

Movie Trailer

