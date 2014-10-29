

Watch the first featurette from Avengers: Infinity War now in production. All the Marvel heroes come together to battle Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet.

Release Date: May 4, 2018

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel, Adaptation

Director: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo

Screenwriter: Unknown

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: Marvel.com

Plot Summary

The Avengers have already triumphed over Loki, and next summer they’ll face Ultron…but nothing could prepare them for the menace of Thanos. “Avengers: Infinity War” will span two epic films beginning with Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War Part 1” and concluding in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Part 2. “Infinity War” is based on the six-issue comic book limited series published by Marvel Comics in 1992.

