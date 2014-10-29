Avengers: Infinity War – Part 1
Watch the first featurette from Avengers: Infinity War now in production. All the Marvel heroes come together to battle Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet.
Release Date: May 4, 2018
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel, Adaptation
Director: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo
Screenwriter: Unknown
Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: Marvel.com
Plot Summary
The Avengers have already triumphed over Loki, and next summer they’ll face Ultron…but nothing could prepare them for the menace of Thanos. “Avengers: Infinity War” will span two epic films beginning with Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War Part 1” and concluding in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Part 2. “Infinity War” is based on the six-issue comic book limited series published by Marvel Comics in 1992.
Movie Trailers