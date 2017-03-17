

Watch the Baby Driver trailer. Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx star in the Edgar Wright directed heist movie.

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. In theaters August 11.

Baby Driver – Trailer

