Best Phones 2019
What are the best phones for 2019? We help you choose a smartphone with the best camera, screen, speaker, processor and battery life. From flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone XS to new options like the Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T. We take all of the guesswork out of deciding which smartphone is best for you.
Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9 Plus
Dimensions: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 2960 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: Dual 12MP | Front camera: 8MP
Samsung Galaxy S9 | S9 Plus Features
- Super AMOLED Display
- Dual Aperture Camera for Low Light Photos
- Dual Stereo Speakers + Dolby Atmos
- 960 fps Slow Motion Video
- Intelligent Scan for Quicker Unlock
- Expandable Memory via a MicroSD Card
- Dedicated Bixby Button
- Headphone Jack
Samsung Galaxy S9 Price: Check Prices on Amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Price: Check Prices on Amazon.com
iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max
Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 5.8/6.5-inch | Resolution: 2436 x 1125 /2688 x 1242 | CPU: A12 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/256/512GB | Battery: 2658/3174mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 7MP
iPhone XS | iPhone XS Max Features
- Super Retina OLED Displays
- HDR Support
- Advanced Face ID
- A12 Bionic Chip
- Dual 12MP Rear Cameras
- Improved Water Resistant
iPhone XS Price: Check Prices on Amazon.com
iPhone XS Max Price: Check Prices on Amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Dimensions: 162 x 76.4 x 9mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 2960 × 1440 | CPU: Exynos 9810 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128/512GB (up to 1TB with card) | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 8MP
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Features
- Better S-pen with Bluetooth Features
- 1 TB Ready with Expandable Memory
- Larger Battery
- Stereo Speakers
- Headphone Jack with AKG Earbuds Included
- DeX Support (turn your smartphone into a full desktop environment using an external monitor)
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price: Check Prices on Amazon.com
Google Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL
Dimensions: 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm / 150.0 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 5.5-inch /6.3-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 / 2960 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 845, Pixel Visual Core | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 2,915mAh | Rear camera: 12.2MP | Front camera: Dual 8MP
Google Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL Features
- Android 9 Pie OS + Google Assistant
- Dual Front-Facing Camera
- Camera Features: Top Shot, Super Res Zoom, Night Sight
- Playground (Augmented Reality Animations) Built-in
- HDR Support
- Dual, Front-Firing Stereo Speakers
- Free Unlimited Online Storage with Google Photos
- 6 Month Free Subscription to YouTube Music
Google Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL Prices: Check Prices on Amazon.com
Huawei P20 Pro
Dimensions: 155 x 73.9 x 7.8 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 2240 x 1080 | CPU: Kirin 970 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP | Front camera: 24MP
Huawei P20 Pro Features
- New Leica Dual Camera
- AI Image Stabilization (for blur-free, handheld shots in low-light)
- 960 fps Super Slow Motion
- Kirin 970 Chipset
- Larger Battery
- Front Fingerprint Sensor
- Ability to Hide Notch
Huawei P20 Pro Price: Check Prices on Amazon.com
LG V40 ThinQ
Dimensions: 158.8 x 75.7 x 7.6 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 3120 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP + 12MP | Front camera: 8MP + 5MP
LG V40 ThinQ Features
- Five Cameras
- Dual Front-Facing Camera
- Dedicated Google Assistant Button
- OLED Display
- DTS:X 3D Surround Sound
- Ability to Hide Notch
- Headphone Jack
LG V40 ThinQ Price: Check Prices on Amazon.com
OnePlus 6 / OnePlus 6T
Dimensions: 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8 mm / TBA | OS: Android 8 / Android 9 | Screen size: 6.28-inch / 6.4-inch | Resolution: 2280 x 1080 / TBA | CPU: Snapdragon 845 / TBA | RAM: 6/8GB / TBA | Storage: 64GB/128/256GB | Battery: 3,300mAh / 3700mAh | Rear camera: Dual 16MP | Front camera: 16MP
OnePlus 6 / 6T Features
- Budget Phone
- Dual Sim Card
- Alert Slider
- Slow Motion Video
- Minimum Bloatware
- Ability to Hide Notch
- Headphone Jack (OnePlus 6)
- AMOLED Display (OnePlus 6T)
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor (OnePlus 6T)
- Android 9 Pie OS (OnePlus 6T)
OnePlus 6 Price: Check Prices on Amazon.com
LG G7 ThinQ
Dimensions: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 3120 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: Dual 16MP | Front camera: 8MP
LG G7 ThinQ Features
- Boombox Speakers
- Super Bright LCD Display
- AI Camera
- Dedicated Google Assistant Button
- IP68 Rated Water Resistance
- Expandable Memory via a MicroSD Card
- Ability to Hide Notch
- Headphone Jack
LG G7 ThinQ Price: Check Prices on Amazon.com