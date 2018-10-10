What are the best phones for 2019? We help you choose a smartphone with the best camera, screen, speaker, processor and battery life. From flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone XS to new options like the Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T. We take all of the guesswork out of deciding which smartphone is best for you.

Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9 Plus

Dimensions: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 2960 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: Dual 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Samsung Galaxy S9 | S9 Plus Features

Super AMOLED Display

Dual Aperture Camera for Low Light Photos

Dual Stereo Speakers + Dolby Atmos

960 fps Slow Motion Video

Intelligent Scan for Quicker Unlock

Expandable Memory via a MicroSD Card

Dedicated Bixby Button

Headphone Jack

iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max

Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 5.8/6.5-inch | Resolution: 2436 x 1125 /2688 x 1242 | CPU: A12 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/256/512GB | Battery: 2658/3174mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

iPhone XS | iPhone XS Max Features

Super Retina OLED Displays

HDR Support

Advanced Face ID

A12 Bionic Chip

Dual 12MP Rear Cameras

Improved Water Resistant

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Dimensions: 162 x 76.4 x 9mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 2960 × 1440 | CPU: Exynos 9810 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128/512GB (up to 1TB with card) | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Features

Better S-pen with Bluetooth Features

1 TB Ready with Expandable Memory

Larger Battery

Stereo Speakers

Headphone Jack with AKG Earbuds Included

DeX Support (turn your smartphone into a full desktop environment using an external monitor)

Google Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL

Dimensions: 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm / 150.0 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 5.5-inch /6.3-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 / 2960 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 845, Pixel Visual Core | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 2,915mAh | Rear camera: 12.2MP | Front camera: Dual 8MP

Google Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL Features

Android 9 Pie OS + Google Assistant

Dual Front-Facing Camera

Camera Features: Top Shot, Super Res Zoom, Night Sight

Playground (Augmented Reality Animations) Built-in

HDR Support

Dual, Front-Firing Stereo Speakers

Free Unlimited Online Storage with Google Photos

6 Month Free Subscription to YouTube Music

Huawei P20 Pro

Dimensions: 155 x 73.9 x 7.8 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 2240 x 1080 | CPU: Kirin 970 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP | Front camera: 24MP

Huawei P20 Pro Features

New Leica Dual Camera

AI Image Stabilization (for blur-free, handheld shots in low-light)

960 fps Super Slow Motion

Kirin 970 Chipset

Larger Battery

Front Fingerprint Sensor

Ability to Hide Notch

LG V40 ThinQ

Dimensions: 158.8 x 75.7 x 7.6 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 3120 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP + 12MP | Front camera: 8MP + 5MP

LG V40 ThinQ Features

Five Cameras

Dual Front-Facing Camera

Dedicated Google Assistant Button

OLED Display

DTS:X 3D Surround Sound

Ability to Hide Notch

Headphone Jack

OnePlus 6 / OnePlus 6T

Dimensions: 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8 mm / TBA | OS: Android 8 / Android 9 | Screen size: 6.28-inch / 6.4-inch | Resolution: 2280 x 1080 / TBA | CPU: Snapdragon 845 / TBA | RAM: 6/8GB / TBA | Storage: 64GB/128/256GB | Battery: 3,300mAh / 3700mAh | Rear camera: Dual 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

OnePlus 6 / 6T Features

Budget Phone

Dual Sim Card

Alert Slider

Slow Motion Video

Minimum Bloatware

Ability to Hide Notch

Headphone Jack (OnePlus 6)

AMOLED Display (OnePlus 6T)

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor (OnePlus 6T)

Android 9 Pie OS (OnePlus 6T)

LG G7 ThinQ

Dimensions: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 3120 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: Dual 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

LG G7 ThinQ Features

Boombox Speakers

Super Bright LCD Display

AI Camera

Dedicated Google Assistant Button

IP68 Rated Water Resistance

Expandable Memory via a MicroSD Card

Ability to Hide Notch

Headphone Jack

