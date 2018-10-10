Best Phones 2019

Best Phones 2019

What are the best phones for 2019? We help you choose a smartphone with the best camera, screen, speaker, processor and battery life. From flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone XS to new options like the Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T. We take all of the guesswork out of deciding which smartphone is best for you.

Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9 Plus

Dimensions: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 2960 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: Dual 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Samsung Galaxy S9 | S9 Plus Features

  • Super AMOLED Display
  • Dual Aperture Camera for Low Light Photos
  • Dual Stereo Speakers + Dolby Atmos
  • 960 fps Slow Motion Video
  • Intelligent Scan for Quicker Unlock
  • Expandable Memory via a MicroSD Card
  • Dedicated Bixby Button
  • Headphone Jack

iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max

Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 5.8/6.5-inch | Resolution: 2436 x 1125 /2688 x 1242 | CPU: A12 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/256/512GB | Battery: 2658/3174mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

iPhone XS | iPhone XS Max Features

  • Super Retina OLED Displays
  • HDR Support
  • Advanced Face ID
  • A12 Bionic Chip
  • Dual 12MP Rear Cameras
  • Improved Water Resistant

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Dimensions: 162 x 76.4 x 9mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 2960 × 1440 | CPU: Exynos 9810 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128/512GB (up to 1TB with card) | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Features

  • Better S-pen with Bluetooth Features
  • 1 TB Ready with Expandable Memory
  • Larger Battery
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Headphone Jack with AKG Earbuds Included
  • DeX Support (turn your smartphone into a full desktop environment using an external monitor)

Google Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL

Dimensions: 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm / 150.0 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 5.5-inch /6.3-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 / 2960 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 845, Pixel Visual Core  | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 2,915mAh | Rear camera: 12.2MP | Front camera: Dual 8MP

Google Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL Features

  • Android 9 Pie OS + Google Assistant
  • Dual Front-Facing Camera
  • Camera Features: Top Shot, Super Res Zoom, Night Sight
  • Playground (Augmented Reality Animations) Built-in
  • HDR Support
  • Dual, Front-Firing Stereo Speakers
  • Free Unlimited Online Storage with Google Photos
  • 6 Month Free Subscription to YouTube Music

Huawei P20 Pro

Dimensions: 155 x 73.9 x 7.8 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 2240 x 1080 | CPU: Kirin 970 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP | Front camera: 24MP

Huawei P20 Pro Features

  • New Leica Dual Camera
  • AI Image Stabilization (for blur-free, handheld shots in low-light)
  • 960 fps Super Slow Motion
  • Kirin 970 Chipset
  • Larger Battery
  • Front Fingerprint Sensor
  • Ability to Hide Notch

LG V40 ThinQ

Dimensions: 158.8 x 75.7 x 7.6 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 3120 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP + 12MP | Front camera: 8MP + 5MP

LG V40 ThinQ Features

  • Five Cameras
  • Dual Front-Facing Camera
  • Dedicated Google Assistant Button
  • OLED Display
  • DTS:X 3D Surround Sound
  • Ability to Hide Notch
  • Headphone Jack

OnePlus 6 / OnePlus 6T

Dimensions: 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8 mm / TBA | OS: Android 8 / Android 9 | Screen size: 6.28-inch / 6.4-inch | Resolution: 2280 x 1080 / TBA | CPU: Snapdragon 845 / TBA | RAM: 6/8GB / TBA | Storage: 64GB/128/256GB | Battery: 3,300mAh / 3700mAh | Rear camera: Dual 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

OnePlus 6 / 6T Features

  • Budget Phone
  • Dual Sim Card
  • Alert Slider
  • Slow Motion Video
  • Minimum Bloatware
  • Ability to Hide Notch
  • Headphone Jack (OnePlus 6)
  • AMOLED Display (OnePlus 6T)
  • In-Display Fingerprint Sensor (OnePlus 6T)
  • Android 9 Pie OS (OnePlus 6T)

LG G7 ThinQ

Dimensions: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 3120 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: Dual 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

LG G7 ThinQ Features

  • Boombox Speakers
  • Super Bright LCD Display
  • AI Camera
  • Dedicated Google Assistant Button
  • IP68 Rated Water Resistance
  • Expandable Memory via a MicroSD Card
  • Ability to Hide Notch
  • Headphone Jack

