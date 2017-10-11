Bobbi Kristina
Watch the trailer for TV One’s Bobbi Kristina movie. The made-for-TV biopic stars Joy Rovaris, Hassan Johnson, Demetria McKinney and Vivica A. Fox. The story follows the troubling last days of Bobbi Kristina Brown’s life following the surprising death of her superstar mother Whitney Houston.
Premiere Date: October 8, 2017
Studio: TV One
Genre: Drama
Director: Ty Hodges
Screenwriter: Rhonda Baraka
Cast: Joy Rovaris, Hassan Johnson, Demetria McKinney, Vivica A. Fox, Nadji Jeter
Running Time: 1 hr. 22 min.
Plot Summary
Like most children of famous people, Bobbi Kristina Brown grew up in the spotlight — very often on stage and walking the red carpet with her parents Whitney Houstonand Bobby Brown. To most, she was simply ‘Whitney’s and Bobby’s daughter,’ the little girl behind the scenes with no identity beyond the image attached to her by the media and the public.
Movie Trailers
Bobbi Kristina – Trailer