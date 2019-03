Watch the second official trailer for the sci-thriller Brightburn, starring Elizabeth Banks, David Denman and Jackson A. Dunn.

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.