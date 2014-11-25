

Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza, Sam Worthington and Anna Kendrick star in the indie drama Cake. Watch the official movie trailer and clips below. While struggling with her own trauma, a woman in a chronic-pain support group (Aniston) begins to investigate the suicide of a fellow group member (Kendrick) and develops an unexpected relationship with the woman’s husband (Worthington).

Release Date: January 23, 2015 (NY)

Studio: Cinelou Films (Production)

Genre: Drama

Director: Daniel Barnz

Screenwriter: Patrick Tobin

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza, Anna Kendrick, Sam Worthington, Mamie Gummer, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Chris Messina, Lucy Punch, Britt Robertson

Running Time: 1 hr. 38 min.

MPAA Rating: R for language, substance abuse and brief sexuality.

Plot Summary

Claire Bennett becomes obsessed with the suicide of Nina, a woman in her support group for sufferers of chronic pain. As Claire discovers details about Nina’s suicide and develops a poignant relationship with Nina’s widowed husband, Claire also grapples with her own very intense personal tragedy.

Movie Trailers





Photos and Posters

