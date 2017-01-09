Captain Marvel
Brie Larson (Room, Kong: Skull Island) stars in Marvel’s Captain Marvel, bringing Carol Danvers to the big screen in her first solo cinematic adventure. ‘Captain Marvel’ is the first female-led film from Marvel Studios.
Release Date: March 8, 2019
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation
Director: Unknown
Screenwriter: Meg LeFauve, Nicole Perlman
Cast: Brie Larson
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
“This Captain Marvel’s name is Carol Danvers,” said President Kevin Feige. “This film has been in the works almost as long as Doctor Strange or Guardians of the Galaxy before it came out, and one of the key things was figuring out what we wanted to do with it. Her adventures are very earthbound, but her powers are based in the cosmic realm.”
