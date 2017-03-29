

Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig and Christoph Waltz star in director Alexander Payne’s Downsizing.

Release Date: December 22, 2017

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Director: Alexander Payne

Screenwriter: Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor

Cast: Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Laura Dern, Alec Baldwin, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Sudeikis, Margo Martindale, Udo Kier

Plot Summary

“Downsizing” follows a kindly occupational therapist who undergoes a new procedure to be shrunken to four inches tall so that he and his wife can help save the planet and afford a nice lifestyle at the same time.

