Dwayne Johnson Fast & Furious Spin-Off

by · Published


Universal Pictures has set a release date for the untitled Fast and Furious spin-off, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham for July 26, 2019.

movie posterRelease Date: July 26, 2019
Studio: Universal Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure
Director: Unknown
Screenwriter: Chris Morgan
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will reprise their roles of U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, who team up on an undisclosed mission.

Movie Trailers

Related Headlines

Comments

comment count

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Subscribe to Movienewz.com

Stay up to date! Enter your email address to receive new posts in your inbox.