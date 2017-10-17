

Universal Pictures has set a release date for the untitled Fast and Furious spin-off, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham for July 26, 2019.

Release Date: July 26, 2019

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure

Director: Unknown

Screenwriter: Chris Morgan

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will reprise their roles of U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, who team up on an undisclosed mission.

Movie Trailers

Comments

comment count