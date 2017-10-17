Dwayne Johnson Fast & Furious Spin-Off
Universal Pictures has set a release date for the untitled Fast and Furious spin-off, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham for July 26, 2019.
Release Date: July 26, 2019
Studio: Universal Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure
Director: Unknown
Screenwriter: Chris Morgan
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will reprise their roles of U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, who team up on an undisclosed mission.