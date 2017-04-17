

Pre-production has begun on Fast and Furious 9, the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron are set to return for more high-octane action. Bookmark this page to be the first to see Fast and Furious 9 trailer.

Release Date: April 19, 2019 (Theaters, IMAX)

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sequel

Director: Unknown

Screenwriter: Unknown

Cast: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated.

Plot Summary

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron are set to return for more high-octane action in “Fast and Furious 9”. Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew seek revenge against cyber terrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) and try to locate the computer program called “God’s Eye,” that can turn any technological device into a weapon. Universal’s high-octane action franchise “Fast & Furious” has grossed more than $4 billion worldwide. Bookmark this page to be the first to see Fast and Furious 9 trailer.

Movie Trailers





Fast and Furious 9 Trailer (TBA)

Comments

comment count