

Check out the trailer for the animated family film Ferdinand, featuring the voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon and Gina Rodriguez.

Based on the classic 1936 Munro Leaf children’s book illustrated by Robert Lawson, FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

In Theaters December 15, 2017

Cast: John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza, Karla Martínez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre

Directed by: Carlos Saldanha

