Release Date: July 21, 2017

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Comedy

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Screenwriter: Kenya Barris, Tracy Oliver

Cast: Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish

MPAA Rating: R for crude and sexual content throughout, pervasive language, brief graphic nudity, and drug material.

Plot Summary

“Girls Trip” tells the story of four lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

