

Director M. Night Shyamalan has officially announced the sequel to Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016) will collide in one movie titled Glass. The comic book thriller sees the return of David Dunn (Bruce Willis) a security guard who possesses superhuman powers as he tracks down a mentally disturbed supervillain (James McAvoy). Universal Pictures will release ‘Glass’ on January 18, 2019.

Release Date: January 18, 2019

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Sequel

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Screenwriter: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, Anya Taylor-Joy

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“Glass” will serve as a sequel to “Unbreakable” (2000) and “Split” (2016). Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan’s comic book thriller sees the return of David Dunn (Bruce Willis) a security guard who possesses superhuman powers as he tracks down a mentally disturbed supervillain nicknamed “The Horde” with the help of one of his victims. Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn, Samuel L. Jackson will return as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass, James McAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb aka “The Horde” and Anya Taylor-Joy will return as Casey Cooke.

Movie Trailers

