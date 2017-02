Legendary has announced that ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla. She was recently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and People’s Choice Award for her portrayal of “Eleven” in the Netflix series.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be released in theaters on March 22, 2019.



