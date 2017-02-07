

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Kurt Russell star in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage.

Release Date: May 5, 2017 (2D, 3D, IMAX 3D)

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Director: James Gunn

Screenwriter: James Gunn

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Kurt Russell, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Pom Klementieff

Plot Summary

Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape #2,’ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

