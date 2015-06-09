Independence Day: Resurgence
Jeff Goldblum, Liam Hemsworth and Bill Pullman star in director Roland Emmerich’s long-awaited alien invasion sequel Independence Day: Resurgence. Watch the official movie trailer below!
Release Date: June 24, 2016
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel
Director: Roland Emmerich
Screenwriter: James Vanderbilt
Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Judd Hirsch, Vivica A. Fox, Brent Spiner, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jessie Usher, Maika Monroe, Sela Ward, Angelababy, Joey King, William Fichtner
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: Fox.co/IndependenceDayFB
Synopsis
We always knew they were coming back. After "Independence Day" redefined the event movie genre, the next epic chapter "Independence Day: Resurgence" delivers global spectacle on an unimaginable scale. Using recovered alien technology, the nations of Earth have collaborated on an immense defense program to protect the planet. But nothing can prepare us for the aliens’ advanced and unprecedented force. Only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can bring our world back from the brink of extinction.
Movie Trailers