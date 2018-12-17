Isn’t It Romantic Poster: Rebel Wilson’s Trapped in a Rom-Com

Rebel Wilson just isn’t feeling it in the poster for the self-aware romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic. Take a look at the new Isn’t It Romantic poster below!

The film co-stars Liam Hemsworth (the “Hunger Games” films), Adam Devine (The Intern, the “Pitch Perfect” films), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico, Baywatch), Brandon Scott Jones (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Betty Gilpin (Netflix’s GLOW).

Rebel Wilson (How to Be Single, the “Pitch Perfect” films) stars as a New York City architect who works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper. And if things weren’t bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare—a romantic comedy—and she is the leading lady.

Todd Strauss-Schulson (A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, The Final Girls) directs from a screenplay by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox and Katie Silberman. The New Line Cinema film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Isn’t It Romantic will be released on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2019. Check out the Isn’t It Romantic poster below.