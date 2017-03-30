

New Line has released the teaser trailer for the horror thriller IT, starring Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher and Jeremy Ray Taylor.

Directed by Andrés Muschietti (Mama), 'IT' is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

'IT' also stars Bill Skarsgård ('Allegiant,' TV’s 'Hemlock Grove') as the story’s central villain, Pennywise. An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher ('Midnight Special'), Jeremy Ray Taylor ('Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip'), Sophia Lillis ('37'), Finn Wolfhard (TV’s 'Stranger Things'), Wyatt Oleff ('Guardians of the Galaxy'), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming 'Cops and Robbers'), Jack Dylan Grazer ('Tales of Halloween') and Nicholas Hamilton ('Captain Fantastic').

'IT' will be released on September 8, 2017

