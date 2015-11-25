

Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders and Danika Yarosh star in the action thriller sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, based on author Lee Child’s best-selling Jack Reacher novel, ‘Never Go Back’. Check out a photo from the set below! Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media have begun principal photography with Edward Zwick (The Last Samurai, Blood Diamond) directing.

Release Date: October 21, 2016

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Action, Thriller, Adaptation

Director: Edward Zwick

Screenwriter: Richard Wenk, Marshall Herskovitz, Edward Zwick

Cast: Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders, Danika Yarosh, Patrick Heusinger, Austin Hebert, Aldis Hodge, Holt McCallany

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: JackReacherMovie.com

Plot Summary

Former military cop Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) returns to the headquarters of his old unit in Virginia, but his long-awaited meeting with the new commanding officer, Major Susan Turner (Cobie Smulders "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), isn’t meant to be. Instead, he finds a new commanding officer of the 110 MP and Susan has been arrested. Reacher is hit with two pieces of shocking news: he’s been accused of a 16-year-old homicide, and he may have a teenaged daughter (Danika Yarosh "Heroes Reborn").

Movie Trailers





Photos and Posters

Comments

comment count