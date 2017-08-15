

Tobin Bell, Laura Vandervoort, Clé Bennett and Callum Keith Rennie star in the horror thriller Jigsaw. Watch the movie trailer below.

Release Date: October 27, 2017

Studio: Lionsgate

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Sequel

Director: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Screenwriter: Pete Goldfinger, Josh Stolberg

Cast: Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell, Clé Bennett, Callum Keith Rennie, Brittany Allen, Matt Passmore

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Thirteen years ago on Halloween weekend – SAW and the character of JIGSAW introduced the world to a new face of horror. For seven straight years “If it’s Halloween it must be SAW” was a holiday tradition. This October 27… Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures proudly present JIGSAW! After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement find themselves chasing the ghost of a man dead for over a decade and embroiled in a new game that’s only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of their own?

Jigsaw – Official Trailer

