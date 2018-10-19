Jungle Cruise (2020)
Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt has been pushed back from October 11, 2019 to July 24, 2020.
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramírez star in Disney's fantasy adventure Jungle Cruise, based on Disneyland's theme park ride. A small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element.
Release Date: July 24, 2020
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Adaptation
Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
Screenwriter: Glenn Ficarra, Michael Green, John Requa
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Paul Giamatti, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
In Disney's Jungle Cruise live-action movie Emily Blunt will join Dwayne Johnson on the adventure of a lifetime. The movie will riff of the iconic Disney theme park attraction, which itself was a riff on iconic adventure films like 1951's "The African Queen" starring Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart. The Jungle Cruise movie will try to capture some of the humor of the attraction, as well as the adventure.
Movie Trailers
Jungle Cruise Movie Trailer (TBA)