Jungle Cruise (2020)



Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt has been pushed back from October 11, 2019 to July 24, 2020.

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramírez star in Disney's fantasy adventure Jungle Cruise, based on Disneyland's theme park ride. A small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element.



Release Date: July 24, 2020

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Adaptation

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Screenwriter: Glenn Ficarra, Michael Green, John Requa

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Paul Giamatti, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

In Disney's Jungle Cruise live-action movie Emily Blunt will join Dwayne Johnson on the adventure of a lifetime. The movie will riff of the iconic Disney theme park attraction, which itself was a riff on iconic adventure films like 1951's "The African Queen" starring Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart. The Jungle Cruise movie will try to capture some of the humor of the attraction, as well as the adventure.

