

Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa star in the superhero team-up Justice League. Watch the movie trailer below! Justice League brings together DC Comics most popular characters including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg.

Release Date: November 17, 2017

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Director: Zack Snyder

Screenwriter: Chris Terrio, Will Beall, David S. Goyer

Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: JusticeLeagueTheMovie.com

Plot Summary

Fueled by the hero’s restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Justice League sees Bruce Wayne enlist the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Movie Trailers





Justice League – Comic-Con Trailer 2





Justice League – Trailer





Justice League – Comic-Con Trailer 1

