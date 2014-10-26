Justice League
Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa star in the superhero team-up Justice League. Watch the movie trailer below! Justice League brings together DC Comics most popular characters including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg.
Release Date: November 17, 2017
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation
Director: Zack Snyder
Screenwriter: Chris Terrio, Will Beall, David S. Goyer
Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: JusticeLeagueTheMovie.com
Plot Summary
Fueled by the hero’s restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Justice League sees Bruce Wayne enlist the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
Movie Trailers
Justice League – Comic-Con Trailer 2
Justice League – Trailer
Justice League – Comic-Con Trailer 1