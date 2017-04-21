Logan Lucky
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig star in director Steven Soderbergh’s heist movie Logan Lucky. Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600.
Release Date: August 18, 2017
Studio: Bleecker Street
Genre: Comedy
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Screenwriter: Rebecca Blunt
Cast: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Katherine Waterston, Sebastian Stan, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Dwight Yoakam
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Movie Trailers