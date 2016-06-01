Mary Poppins Returns

The world’s most beloved nanny is back! Take a look at the first photos from the magical sequel, starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. In Depression-era London a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, who, along with Michael’s three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss.

Mary Poppins Returns movie posterRelease Date: December 25, 2018
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Genre: Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Director: Rob Marshall
Screenwriter: David Magee
Cast: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters, Dick Van Dyke
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

