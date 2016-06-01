

The world’s most beloved nanny is back! Take a look at the first photos from the magical sequel, starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. In Depression-era London a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, who, along with Michael’s three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss.

Release Date: December 25, 2018

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures

Genre: Adventure, Animation, Comedy

Director: Rob Marshall

Screenwriter: David Magee

Cast: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters, Dick Van Dyke

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael’s three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.

Movie Trailers

Mary Poppins Returns Trailer (TBA)





Comments

comment count