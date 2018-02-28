Mary Queen of Scots
Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and David Tennant star in the period drama Mary Queen of Scots, based on the John Guy’s book Queen of Scots: The True Life of Mary Stuart.
Release Date: November 2, 2018
Studio: Focus Features
Genre: Drama, Adaptation
Director: Josie Rourke
Screenwriter: Beau Willimon
Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Jack Lowden, Martin Compston, David Tennant, Guy Pearce, Gemma Chan
Plot Summary
Mary Stuart’s (Saoirse Ronan) attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie), Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.
Movie Trailers
