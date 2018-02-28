Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and David Tennant star in the period drama Mary Queen of Scots, based on the John Guy’s book Queen of Scots: The True Life of Mary Stuart.



Release Date: November 2, 2018

Studio: Focus Features

Genre: Drama, Adaptation

Director: Josie Rourke

Screenwriter: Beau Willimon

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Jack Lowden, Martin Compston, David Tennant, Guy Pearce, Gemma Chan

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Mary Stuart’s (Saoirse Ronan) attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie), Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.

Movie Trailers

Mary Queen of Scots – Trailer (TBA)

