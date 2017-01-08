

Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson star in Mission: Impossible 6, the sixth installment of Paramount Pictures’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ film franchise, based on the hit 70s T.V. series.

Release Date: July 27, 2018

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller, Sequel

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Screenwriter: Christopher McQuarrie, Drew Pearce

Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

I.M.F (Impossible Missions Force) agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) chooses to accept another mission that takes him and his team of secret agents around the world to stop an elusive and extremely dangerous villain who poses a global threat.

