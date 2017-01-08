Mission: Impossible 6
Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson star in Mission: Impossible 6, the sixth installment of Paramount Pictures’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ film franchise, based on the hit 70s T.V. series.
Release Date: July 27, 2018
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller, Sequel
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Screenwriter: Christopher McQuarrie, Drew Pearce
Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
I.M.F (Impossible Missions Force) agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) chooses to accept another mission that takes him and his team of secret agents around the world to stop an elusive and extremely dangerous villain who poses a global threat.