

20th Century Fox has set an April 13, 2018 release date for the upcoming spin-off New Mutants movie, based on Marvel Comics. Maisie Williams stars as Wolfsbane with Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Nat Wolff as Cannonball, and James McAvoy reprises his role as Professor Charles Xavier. Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) is directing the New Mutants movie.

Release Date: April 13, 2018

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Action, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Director: Josh Boone

Screenwriter: Kante Gwaltney, Josh Boone

Cast: James McAvoy, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nat Wolff

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

The New Mutants are a team of mutant heroes comprised of young graduates from Charles Xavier’s school.

Created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, “The New Mutants” were published by Marvel Comics from 1983 to 1991. The series focused a group of teenaged mutants at the Xavier Institute that become superheroes in training. The original The New Mutants consisted of: Cannonball, Sunspot, Karma, Mirage and Wolfsbane. Sunspot and subsequent recruit Warpath also appeared in the film, “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” “We’re so excited to explore this new part of the X-Men universe,” producer Simon Kinberg said about the New Mutants movie. “And so excited to do it with Josh, who is uniquely suited to tell this story about young characters.”

Movie Trailers

New Mutants Movie Trailer





Comments

comment count