Ocean’s 8
Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett star in the all-female Ocean’s 8 spinoff Ocean’s 8.
Release Date: June 8, 2018
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Director: Gary Ross
Screenwriter: Olivia Milch, Gary Ross
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ are making an all-female “Ocean’s Eleven” spinoff, “Ocean’s 8”. Susan Ekins (Ocean’s Eleven) is executive producing and Warner Bros.’ Greg Silverman (Dunkirk) and Jesse Ehrman (This Is Where I Leave You) are overseeing the film for the studio.
Movie Trailers
Photos