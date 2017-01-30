

Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett star in the all-female Ocean’s 8 spinoff Ocean’s 8.

Release Date: June 8, 2018

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Director: Gary Ross

Screenwriter: Olivia Milch, Gary Ross

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ are making an all-female “Ocean’s Eleven” spinoff, “Ocean’s 8”. Susan Ekins (Ocean’s Eleven) is executive producing and Warner Bros.’ Greg Silverman (Dunkirk) and Jesse Ehrman (This Is Where I Leave You) are overseeing the film for the studio.

Movie Trailers

Photos

Comments

comment count