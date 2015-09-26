

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and Brittany Snow star in the music-comedy sequel Pitch Perfect 3. Watch the trailer below! The Bellas are now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by.

Release Date: December 22, 2017

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Comedy, Sequel

Director: Trish Sie

Screenwriter: Kay Cannon

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks, John Michael Higgins

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: PitchPerfectMovie.com

Plot Summary

Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3, the next chapter in the beloved series that has taken in more than $400 million at the global box office.

After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Movie Trailers



Pitch Perfect 3 – Official Trailer

Pitch Perfect 3 – Wrap Reel

Comments

comment count