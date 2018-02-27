Robin Hood (2018)
Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn star in the 2018 adaptation of Robin Hood, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. Robin Hood (Egerton) and Little John (Foxx) confront the tyranny of the Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn).
Release Date: November 21, 2018
Studio: Lionsgate
Genre: Action, Adventure, Adaptation
Director: Otto Bathurst
Screenwriter: Joby Harold
Cast: Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Jamie Dornan, Eve Hewson, Tim Minchin
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: PG-13
Plot Summary
In 12th century England, Robin Hood (Taron Egerton) and Little John (Jamie Foxx) confront corruption in a local village and lead an uprising against the crown and the tyranny of the Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn).
Movie Trailers
Robin Hood – Trailer (TBA)