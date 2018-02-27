

Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn star in the 2018 adaptation of Robin Hood, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. Robin Hood (Egerton) and Little John (Foxx) confront the tyranny of the Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn).

Release Date: November 21, 2018

Studio: Lionsgate

Genre: Action, Adventure, Adaptation

Director: Otto Bathurst

Screenwriter: Joby Harold

Cast: Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Jamie Dornan, Eve Hewson, Tim Minchin

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Plot Summary

In 12th century England, Robin Hood (Taron Egerton) and Little John (Jamie Foxx) confront corruption in a local village and lead an uprising against the crown and the tyranny of the Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn).

