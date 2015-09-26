

Emma Roberts, Skyler Samuels and Jamie Lee Curtis star in Ryan Murphy’s horror-comedy anthology TV series Scream Queens. Watch full episodes of Scream Queens Season 1. The series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders and is set in a sorority house.

Premiere Date: September 22, 2015

Studio: FOX

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Director: Unknown

Screenwriter: Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy

Cast: Emma Roberts, Skyler Samuels, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Nick Jonas, Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande, Oliver Hudson

Running Time: 1 hr.

TV Rating: TV-14

Official Website: Fox.com/ScreamQueens

Plot Summary

The first installment in the new anthology series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders. Fifteen one-hour episodes have been ordered, which are scheduled to begin production in the spring and premiere in Fall 2015 on FOX.

