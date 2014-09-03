

Shazam! will be DC Entertainment’s next live-action movie to be filmed. David Sandberg (Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation) will direct the film. Filming is expected to begin in February 2018 for a 2019 release. Dwayne Johnson is confirmed to play the villain Black Adam, the archenemy of the hero Shazam. In the film, young Billy Batson is given the ability to become an adult superhero in times of need with a single magic word, “Shazam.”

Release Date: April 5, 2019

Studio: New Line Cinema, DC Entertainment

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Adaptation

Director: Unknown

Screenwriter: Darren Lemke

Cast: Dwayne Johnson

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Young Billy Batson finds himself gifted with the power of the wizard Shazam to fight against the forces of evil. With the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and speed of Mercury, he is the holder of the power of S.H.A.Z.A.M; he is Captain Marvel.

