Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K, Blu-ray, DVD)

Release date: September 26, 2017 (Digital)

Release date: October 17, 2017 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, DVD)

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Bonus Features

The Spidey Study Guide 10 Deleted Scenes Gag Reel Seven Featurettes “A Tangled Web” “Searching For Spider-Man” “Spidey Stunts” “Aftermath” “The Vulture Takes Flight” “Jon Watts: Head of the Class” “Pros And Cons of Spider-Man” Rappin’ with Cap: Captain America PSAs Photo Gallery



4K Ultra HD Bonus Materials Include:

Feature film presented with Dolby Vision high dynamic range and Dolby Atmos sound

The Spidey Study Guide

Trailer

